Truck Stolen and Fence Damaged at Lexington Transfer Station

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although some information is still restricted pending investigation by the Lexington Police Department, a truck was stolen, and the fence was damaged at the new Lexington Transfer Station when most of Lexington and Henderson County were enjoying their Thanksgiving. Public Works Director Robbie McCready said that he was notified early Friday morning that a truck had been stolen from the Transfer Station premises, perhaps as early as noon on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020. The truck was apparently driven through…

For the complete story, see the December 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

