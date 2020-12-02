Tigers Take Overtime Loss to South Gibson

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday, November 24, 2020 the Tigers basketball team was back in action. Lexington was on the road for this game as they traveled to South Gibson to take on the Hornets. The team was looking to take their record to 3-0 on the season. After leading almost the entire game, the Tigers found themselves headed to overtime with the Hornets. Lexington wasn’t able to get anything going in the overtime period and ultimately fell to South Gibson, 74-62.

On the offensive side for the Tigers, the leading scorer was Tristin Roberts. Roberts scored a total of 21 points, going 3 of 7 from the free throw line during the game. Following him, Michael Leslie scored 15 points for the Tigers, hitting three 3-pointers on the night also. Rodarious Transor scored 14 points and went 50% from the free throw line connecting on 6 of 12 free throws. Clay Shannon recorded 10 points for the Tigers and Tanner Neisler rounded out the scoring with two points.

Coach Runyon shared, “Offensively, I thought Michael, Tristin, and Clay were great. However, as a team we have to make easy shots around the rim, and we have to make free throws to win close games.” This is something the head coach has been stressing the need to get better at as…

For the complete story, see the December 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!