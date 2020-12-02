Parkers Crossroads Playground Now Opened

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The final inspections were made at the new playground located at the Parkers Crossroads City Park on November 24th and the afternoon was spent taking down the protective fencing.

The playground has a three-story tower with a slide from the top story winding down to the bottom, a concrete area for ADA compliant parking, and the first two avenues up from the park have been paved. “We’ve waited a long time, and we may not have the grand opening until Spring, but we want…

For the complete story, see the December 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!