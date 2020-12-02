LHS Bowling Teams Still Looking To Improve as Season Continues

Article by Blake Franklin-

The LHS Bowling team bowled Dyer County on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

The Lady Tigers won 14-13 and it was crazy intense, according to their head coach. After 18 games, the girls won by 22 total pins. Eve Gilbert struck out in the 10th frame, with a turkey, to win it for the Lady Tigers. They improved to 4-2 in region play.

The Tigers lost 22-5, but they didn’t give up and the coached called them fighters. The Tigers entire team consist of nothing but freshmen players. The Bowlers for the week for the LHS Bowling teams were Eve Gilbert, for the Lady Tigers, and T.J. Stegall for the Tigers Bowling team.

The LHS Bowling team was scheduled to take on Brighton in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, November 23, 2020. The match, which was scheduled for 3:00 p.m. that afternoon, was…

For the complete story, see the December 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

