Lexington Falls to Haywood County in Semi-Final Game

Tiger Nation showed up in Haywood County on Friday night, November 27, 2020 to show their unwavering support for the Big Red Tigers. This community has always supported their teams and this night was no different. Lexington faced off against the Tomcats from Haywood County and were looking to book their ticket in the Class 4A State Championship game. With a game that was back and forth throughout, and many outstanding plays occurring in each quarter, the LHS Tigers ultimately fell short to Haywood County by a final score of 17-14.

This year’s team has been able to record historical statistics for the Tigers program. In what many across west Tennessee say is the best rushing attack the Tigers have ever had in the program, the fans were in for a treat again against Haywood County. The Tigers were able to accumulate 135 total rushing yards on 39 attempts during the game. The leading rusher for the Tigers was a familiar name, Isiah McClaine. He rushed for 122 yards on 26 attempts, while scoring once for Lexington. Jordan Smith accounted for 41 yards for the Tigers on 10 attempts. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry. McClaine averaged 4.7 yards per carry and also had 37-yard scamper, his longest on the night for the Tigers.

In a change of scenery for Lexington, the Tigers were able to go to the air in this contest. With two of the most dynamic players for LHS accumulating massive yards on the ground this season, Lexington did not usually have to put the ball in the air during the season. Last Friday night, Lexington was able to…

