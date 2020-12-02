Lexington City Board Meets Via Webex

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and the Board of Aldermen met via Webex for the Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020 meeting. The board approved the second reading of the ordinance amending the fiscal year 2020/2021 budget which provided for the line items for the school debt refunding and the solid waste department. The new Saturday hours for the Lexington Transfer Station were also approved for each Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.

The first reading was approved of the ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lexington, for the property added to the Timberlake Industrial Park. The board also approved a resolution for the countywide Hazard Mitigation plan that was presented by EMA Director Drew Cook during the last meeting. The bid for the LES AutoZone transformers was approved, as well as the write-offs for the Lexington Utilities delinquent accounts for $5,180.59, authorization to fill a Lexington Police Department vacancy, and a request to…

For the complete story, see the December 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

