Lady Tigers Upset by South Gibson Hornets

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers were looking to get their first win of the season as the team traveled to South Gibson on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. In a performance that points were evenly distributed by Lady Tigers players, the Hornets were too much for Lexington. At the final buzzer, the Lady Tigers would fall to South Gibson by a final score of 58-47.

Starting the game, the Lady Tigers were not able to get much going offensively and were only able to put 6 points on the scoreboard in the opening quarter. In the second quarter, however, Lexington started to find their shots and were able to score 16 points. After coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers scored another 14 points in the third quarter and finished the game by scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter. Lexington was 17 of 25 from the free throw line and made two 3-pointers in the contest. The other baskets came from 12 two-point field goals made.

The leading scorer for the Lady Tigers against South Gibson was Candace Butler. She scored 12 points in the game, while going 6 for 8 from the charity stripe. Makayla Herndon scored 11 points in the game and went 5 of 9 from the free throw line. Sarah Simmons was next up with 9 points, followed by…

