United Minds Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors

Saturday, November 21, 2020 was a day for expressions of love, appreciation, and thanksgiving as United Minds of Lexington hosted a Thanksgiving Dinner for senior citizens and shut in’s.

“We understand some seniors won’t be able to prepare their own dinner or get out to visit family this Thanksgiving season, so we wanted to help,” United Minds announced on their social media site. Plates included turkey, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, roll, and…

