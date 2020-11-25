SH Lions Basketball Off to a Hot Start

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the basketball season officially underway for the Scotts Hill Lions, it didn’t take the team long to start putting up points. In their first game of the season, the Lions scored a total of 71 points in the game. As Clarksburg couldn’t keep the pace with them, the Lions continued to outscore the Rockets each and every quarter on the way to the team’s first victory of the season. Scotts Hill would eventually finish off Clarksburg by a final score of 71-44.

The Lions were able to score 17 points in the opening quarter, and then followed that up with 14 more points in the second quarter. At halftime Scotts Hill lead by a score of 31-21. The third quarter was the most productive for Scotts Hill when they were able to put 25 points on the scoreboard. The Lions would finish the game up by…

For complete coverage, see the November 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!