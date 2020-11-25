LHS Tigers Open Season with Victory Over Rebels

Article by Blake Franklin-

The long-awaited offseason finally came to a close for the Lexington Tigers basketball season last Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020. Lexington welcomed McKenzie High School to their home hardwood in an opening season tipoff game in front of the Lexington faithful. With the results that were much anticipated, the Tigers started the season off with a victory and took down the McKenzie Rebels by a final score of 55-43.

In sharing a few thoughts with The Lexington Progress staff, Coach Keith Runyon shared, “I am super proud of my team. It was a great team win. We had 18 points from our bench and guys like Lucas Wilkinson, Aiden Valle, and Devin Bryant gave us huge minutes when they came in the game.”

Lexington got off to a fast start in the first quarter by scoring 15 points. The Tigers followed that up with 12 points in the second, 16 points coming out of halftime in the third quarter and…

For complete coverage, see the November 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

