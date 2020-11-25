Lady Lions Split Games to Start 2020 Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Basketball team has officially gotten their season underway. With two games being played last week, Scotts Hill was able to showcase the hard work the Lady Lions have put in during the offseason. They were able to come away with a victory over Clarksburg but fell short in a matchup against Crockett County.

Last Monday night, November 17, 2020 the Lady Lions welcomed Clarksburg to their home court. Scotts Hill didn’t waste any time in putting up points on the scoreboard for the crowd in attendance. The Lady Lions came away with a victory by the final score of 53-15.

In that game, the leading scorers were Blaize Deere and Bradie Ivey, each scoring 14 points. Heather Bartholomew and Ashlyn Buffaloe followed them by scoring 8 points apiece. Journey Knowles was next in scoring with 5 points for the…

