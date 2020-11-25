Henderson County Fire Dept Responds to Hay Bale Fire Near Westover

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a call for a grass fire in the 800 block of Poplar Spring – Juno Road around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The fire spread to some hay bales on the farm and the department was able to contain and put out the blaze. A dozer was used to ensure that the fire was out. Earlier in the week, Henderson County Chief Lynn Murphy issued a warning to the public about…

For complete coverage, see the November 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!