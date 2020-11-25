A Game For the Ages: Lexington Advances to the Semi-Finals

Article by Blake Franklin-

In a game that will be talked about for many years to come, the Lexington High School Big Red Tigers Football team put on a show for the many who attended last Friday night’s third round Class 4A state playoff game. This game will go down as one of the most amazing feats to have been witnessed in recent memory! With their backs against the wall, Lexington proved they belong in the TSSAA Semi-Final game. When the game clock ended, the Tigers came out on top against Hardin County with a final score of 21-20.

Lexington held true to their game and what had gotten them to the third round of the playoffs. A ground and pound game that has had so much success throughout the season. After beating Hardin County in the regular season to claim the regional crown, the Tigers once again had a matchup of two power houses in West Tennessee. Our Big Red Tigers were not going to be outdone in this game. The sheer determination of these young men was shown at Jim Stowe Field last Friday night, November 20, 2020. The game’s score being 21-20, Hardin County lined up for the two-point conversion and the win, but…

For complete coverage, see the November 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!