Wheel Tax Fails by One Vote

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The proposed wheel tax of $40.00 failed by one vote on Tuesday night, November 10, 2020 during the session of the Henderson County Commission. Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray stated that he wanted to be on the record during both the budget committee meeting and the commission meeting that if the wheel tax was not passed that he and the commission would have to cut services, “And I am not in favor of cutting services.” The resolution for the wheel tax was made by Commissioner Aaron Wood and seconded by Commissioner Todd Beecham. The swing vote from last month that killed the measure came from Commissioner Terry Allen, along with the four who voted no from last month: Andy Anderson, Celia Barrow, Jeff James, Harold Tyler. Voting for the wheel tax were commissioners Todd Beecham, Shana Duke, Mike Lefler, Tommy Page, Wanda Powers, Tim Rogers, Joe Ross, Blake Stanfill, and Aaron Wood.

Speaking in the budget committee against the tax was Harold Tyler, who felt that the budget had not been checked by some of the department heads for cost cutting measures and concerns that the school system has allowed 188 students from Decatur County with no tuition compensation but costs Henderson County, according to…

For the complete story, see the November 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

