Tigers Take Down Creek Wood to Advance in Playoffs

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers came to play on Friday night, November 13, 2020. The team wasn’t going to let those in attendance down and they surely weren’t going to be kept from advancing in the state playoffs as the Tigers welcomed Creek Wood High School to their home turf. In a closer game than most of the recent games for the Big Red, the team was able to handle their own, amidst some questionable actions by the opposing team on the field that night. The Tigers would eventually come away with a victory by the final score of 28-20.

With not attempting a single pass on the evening, Lexington was able to put up another big night on the ground against Creek Wood. The Tigers had 29 rushing attempts that accumulated 272 total rushing yards for the team. They were able to average 9.4 yards per attempt and scored a total of four rushing touchdowns. The leading rusher for the Big Red last Friday night was, once again, Isiah McClaine. He had 19 rushing attempts that garnered him 190 yards on the night. McClaine averaged 10 yards per attempt and scored three times for Lexington. His counterpart and another force to be reckoned with, Jordan Smith, was able to put up 82 yards on…

