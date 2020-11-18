Playground at Parkers Crossroads to Open Soon

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although there is not a firm date on the grand opening of the new playground at Parkers Crossroads, Mayor Kenneth Kizer says it won’t be much longer. “It’s been a little frustrating, but we have some final steps left to comply with the grant requirements,” Kizer said. One of those is a testing of the concrete area that has been poured at the site. The density of the concrete has to be tested, but with manpower shortages among state employees due to…

