Domestic Incident Ends with Shooting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A domestic violence incident on Tuesday night, November 10, 2020 led to shots being fired at the Natchez Trace Village Apartments, located in the 400 block of Natchez Trace Drive. According to Lexington Police Department Captain Jeff Middleton, the incident is still under investigation. According to the LPD, the incident ended around 7:45 p.m. when the male partner was shot at the location. He then left and went to…

For the complete story, see the November 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

