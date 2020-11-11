Overloaded Extension Cord Causes Fire on Short Drive

Article by Fire Chief Lynn Murphy-

At 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday night, November 4, 2020, Stations #3, #7, #10, and Lexington Fire Station #2 as automatic aid, were dispatched to Short Drive off Watson Road to a reported mobile home fire. The first firefighter arrived within 4 minutes and reported flames coming from the home. The fire was brought under control and extinguished. It was determined the fire originated in the living room and started from an overloaded extension cord being used to power a…

For complete coverage, see the November 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!