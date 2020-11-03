Scotts Hill Upended By East Hickman

Article by Blake Franklin-

Scotts Hill took on East Hickman High School for their final contest of the 2020 regular season. The Lions had recently been home for the previous two games but had to travel for their regular season finale last Friday night, October 30, 2020. Looking to finish up the season with a win against a quality opponent, Scotts Hill couldn’t get their offense clicking and were defeated by East Hickman High School. The final score of the contest was 34-6.

The Lions did not start the game the way they had hoped to and by the end of the first quarter East Hickman was leading 20-0. In the second quarter, however, the Lions were able to find the endzone on a 15-yard pass caught by Chance Rogers. East Hickam was able to counter that score and at the half, Scotts Hill trailed, 27-6. In the second half, East Hickman was able to score once in the third quarter and neither team scored in the fourth.

Scotts Hill ran a total of 56 plays that collected the Lions 256 total yards on the night. The Lions had 192 yards rushing and 64 passing yards in the contest. They also collected 21 first downs in the game. Scotts Hill did…

