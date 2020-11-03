Record Turnout for Early Voting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There were 8,596 early voters for this election, which is 51.9% of the 16,558 registered voters in Henderson County. In the 2016 election, there were 10,193 votes cast in total, so just the early voting this year represents over 84% of the 2016 total. “There were 628 new registrations since September 2019,” said Lora Volner, Assistant Administrator of…

For the complete story, see the November 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

