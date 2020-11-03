Patti Pickler, with SWHRA, Addresses Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the November 3, 2020 Lexington Rotary Club was Patti Pickler, from Southwest Human Resource Agency. Dr. Clay Hallmark, the Rotary Vice-President, opened the meeting and greeted Ms. Pickler, who is director of community outreach. Patti has been with SWHRA for over thirty years, and has worn many hats during that time. She started her program with information on the different types of housing grants that are available. SWHRA currently has 35 rental properties over seven counties and is now working a grant in Henderson County, that has over 50 applications. There will be applications opening up around the first of the new year for housing in the Darden and Scotts Hill area. SWHRA can either construct or rehabilitate. The grants in Henderson County have been for homeowner’s assistance.

SWHRA now also provides home buyer education, which is a requirement for an FHA loan. She mentioned that the local office for SWHRA is located in the old Brown Shoe/Altima building on Natchez Trace Drive. There are income guidelines for most of the programs, and…

For the complete story, see the November 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!