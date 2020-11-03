No Gas Line Spur for Proposed Huron Chicken Barns

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Alderman for the City of Lexington met on Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020. There were several extra guests for the meeting from the groups that oppose the proposed chicken barn mega complex. For them, the evening ended in a victory as the board approved the bid for the Huron Gas Line project, but without the spur line that would have run to the mega barn site on Beech Grove Road.

In reference to the Huron Gas Line project, Lexington Utilities Director Michael Harper said that his latest information was that the barn complex was not being built at this time and the properties may be up for sale, therefore there would not be an immediate need for the 6″ spur line. Harper also recommended the second lowest bid by Revell Construction. The bid was approved with no spur line. James Lavell stepped forward from the No Tyson group to thank the board and Lexington Utilities for the extra time granted on the project, the effort of the city officials and for the…

