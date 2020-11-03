Henderson County Has Record Voter Turnout of 73%

Article by W. Clay Crook-

As the voting on November 3, 2020 was tabulated across the state, Henderson County turned out a total of 12,108 votes, which represents 73.1% of the 16,558 registered voters in the county. About 52% turned out for early voting at 8,596 votes. In the 2016 election, there were 10,193 votes cast, making this a record-breaking year.



-President Donald Trump brought in 9,797 votes, or 81.51% of the total, with former Vice-President Joe Biden bringing in 2,092 votes, or 17.4%.



-In the U.S. Senate race, Bill Hagerty (R) had 9,585 votes and Marquita Bradshaw (D) received 1,793.



-For the U.S. House of Representatives, Mark Green (R) had 9,457 votes and Kiran Sreepada (D) had 1,746.



-In the Tennessee Senate race, Page Walley (R) had 9,726 votes, and Civil Miller-Watkins (D) received 1,804.



-Kirk Haston (R) ran unopposed in the Tennessee House of Representatives race with a total of 10,582 votes.

