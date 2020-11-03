Federal Marshals Capture Newport Resident in Huron

Article from the Newport Citizen-Tribune-

Members of the U.S. Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, took former Newport resident Parvel Lamon Gudger Jr., 36, into custody in Huron, Tennessee. Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said an investigation resulted in Gudger being indicted by a Cocke County Grand Jury in October of 2020 on charges of two counts of rape, three counts of incest, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, rape of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Shults said NPD Detective Derrick Webb was…

For the complete story, see the November 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!