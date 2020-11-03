Big Red Tigers Crush Eagles

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Tigers took to the road for their final matchup of the regular season this year. The Tigers crossed over into Henderson, Tennessee to take on the Chester County Eagles on Friday night, October 30, 2020. The team has had the steam rolling the later part of the season and this game was no exception for Lexington. The Big Red Tigers had their way all night long and routed the Eagles by a final score of 49-14. This marks the sixth straight win for Lexington as they prepare for the first round of the TSSAA playoffs this Friday night.

The offense for the Tigers was once again as potent as it has been in the last few weeks. Lexington eclipsed 380 yards on the ground as the Eagle’s defense had no answer for the Tigers. The Big Red had a trio of rushers on the night, attempting 21 carries and garnering 384 total rushing yards. Leading the way for Lexington was Isiah McClaine. He had 11 carries go for 211 yards and collected three touchdowns on the night. Isiah has been a staple in this year’s offensive production for the Big Red Tigers. Following him was…

