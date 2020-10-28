Pruett and Wilson Capture Third Place

Article Submitted-

National championships for the fastest-growing youth and high school fishing circuits in the country were held on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley in Paris, Tennessee this past weekend. As many as 275 high school teams were expected to compete October 22nd – 24th for the high school championship crown. Student anglers qualify for the championship through four High School Opens or points standings in their region.

“They are the best of the best among 13,000 high school B.A.S.S. members representing more than 1,300 high school fishing clubs nationwide,” said Hank Weldon, High School & Youth Series Senior Manager. “Young anglers have faced a variety of challenges this year, but we’re so excited to give this resilient group the opportunity to compete for a national title.”

Scotts Hill Student Anglers had three teams to qualify for this event. Jaxon Sullivan (substitution by Hunter Brigance) and Chase Milholen at Toledo Bend, Louisiana. Bracyn Sullivan and Tyler Crews at Smith Lake, Alabama and Chandler Pruett and Braden Wilson through regional points.

This is a three-day event, with the Top 12 teams of overall weights in the first two days moving on to…

