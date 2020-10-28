Lexington Wins Big Against McNairy County

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the Big Red Tigers continuing to roll on throughout their season, Lexington made a stop in McNairy County on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The game was originally scheduled for last Friday, October 23 but the two teams made an adjustment in the schedule and played the game on Thursday night instead. That wasn’t any problem for the Lexington Tigers as they kept their momentum rolling by routing the Bobcats on the field that evening, by a score of 44-14.

The team duo of Jordan Smith and Isiah McClaine were at it again for Lexington on the night. These two have been a big part of the Tigers success this year on the offensive side of the ball. Smith was the leading rusher for Lexington as he accumulated 135 rushing yards on seven attempts. McClaine collected 81 yards on 14 attempts against McNairy County. Kenneth Jones also had 12 yards on three attempts and Cameron James got two carries on the night for Lexington. Isiah McClaine accounted for three rushing touchdowns and Jordan Smith collected the other rushing touchdown for the Tigers. The Big Red Tigers had a total of…

