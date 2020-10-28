Henderson County Investigator Makes Arrest on Sexual Battery of a Minor

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Lomax made an arrest in an investigation into an October 1, 2020 incident involving the sexual battery of a 14-year-old minor. Jacob Steven Snyder-Cronkhite was arrested on October 17, 2020 on one count of sexual battery after an investigation by Inv. Crystal Duke of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.

