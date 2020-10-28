First Reading Passed on $40 Wheel Tax During County Commission Meeting

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“Whereas, the need for new revenue sources is great in Henderson County; and whereas, the county legislative body of Henderson County has determined that it is in the best interests of the county that a motor vehicle privilege tax in the amount of $40.00 be levied in Henderson County as provided herein.”

The first reading of the resolution for an additional $40.00 wheel tax was passed during the meeting of the Henderson County Commission on Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020. An additional vote will be needed during the next meeting in November to pass the measure.

The current wheel tax of $40.00, which was passed a decade ago to build the current Criminal Justice Center, is set to expire in about ten years. A $20.00 wheel tax was removed under County Mayor Dan Hughes after the facility on College Street was paid for. “We’ve tried to make this work without the additional revenue,” said Budget Committee Chairman Aaron Wood. “It’s our job to ensure that the county remains solvent.”

The additional wheel tax, if approved next month, will bring the license plate renewal to $109.00. According to Finance Director, Lee Wilkinson, the wheel tax should be sufficient to fund the revenue loss from the reduction of state inmates and provide the 911 staff with a 6% to 8% raise.

The motion for the tax resolution was made by Commissioner Todd Beecham and seconded by Commissioner Aaron Wood. The resolution passed with a narrow majority of 10 to 4 with Commissioners Terry Allen, Todd Beecham, Shana Duke, Mike Lefler, Tommy Page…

For complete coverage, see the October 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!