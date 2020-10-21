SHHS Lady Lions Soccer Advance to Regionals

Article Submitted-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions Soccer team defeated district rival Loretto High School in an exciting 2-0 game in the district semi-finals in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The Lady Lions then progressed to the district finals match on October 15, 2020 against the number one seed, Adamsville High School. While they didn’t win the finals match, the persevering Lady Lions held the fierce Adamsville team to a close 2-0 game at the final whistle call and claimed the district runner-up for the 2020 Division I Class A Tournament.

Players were named to All-District and All-Tournament teams during the awards ceremony. The SHHS 2020 All-District recipients were: Taylor Mills, Journey Knowles, Addison Cameron, and Lillian Richardson. The SHHS 2020 All-Tournament recipients were: Layla Adams and Ava Thompson.

The SHHS Lady Lions Soccer advanced to the Region 6 Tournament semi-finals match on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the University of Memphis-Lambuth, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Lions faced off against the number one seeded Madison Academic for a chance to progress to the Region 6 finals, another step on the path towards…

