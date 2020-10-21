Lexington Claims Region 6 AAAA Title with Win Over Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

Big Red Nation was in for a treat as two of the best teams in West Tennessee went head to head on Friday night, October 16 at Jim Stowe Field. The Big Red Tigers welcomed in another set of Tigers as Hardin County came to Lexington for a chance at the top spot in Region 6 AAAA. With a performance that will be talked about for years to come, Lexington was able to defeat Hardin County and win the Region 6 AAAA Championship in the process, as well. Lexington had their way in route to winning the game with a final score of 27-14.

There was no reason for the Big Red Tigers to take to the air in this game as Lexington put up a stellar performance on the ground against the number one team in the state. Hardin County had no answer to the Tigers ground game. Lexington was able to collect 386 yards on the ground as a team. The leading rusher was Isiah McClaine, who is making his case to be considered as a potential…

