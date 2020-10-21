Lady Tigers Take Runner Up Spot in Region 7AA

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the Lady Tigers Volleyball team back on the road last Tuesday night, October 13, in a game that could produce them a regional championship, the girls were looking to keep the momentum going that has been with them for some time. In a tough matchup against a quality opponent in the Lady Cavaliers, Lexington was faced with a big task ahead. The girls played extremely hard, but it was Crockett County that was the team who came away with the win. Lexington fell to Crocket County in four sets 25-21, 13-25, 17-25, and 14-25.

The leader in kills during the match was Ellie Smith, who had 11. Doner collected 8, McDonald recorded 4, Kylie Atchison had 2 and Owens had one kill for Lexington. Kylie Atchison led the team in assists with 23. Doner and Corbitt each had an…

For the complete story, see the October 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

