City and County Discuss Halloween Plans

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Questions have already come into the office of The Lexington Progress on plans for Halloween in the county and city. Traditionally, there has been a street event in Scotts Hill, Trunk or Treat at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and a Halloween Bash at the Otto Britt building at the fairgrounds by the Lexington Police Department.

This year, due to the COVID-19 situation, Scotts Hill will not be sponsoring an event. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says that they want to be able to plan a COVID friendly event that will help keep the public safe, and has a Trunk or Treat at the Criminal Justice Center planned for October 31st at 6:00 p.m.

For the Lexington Police Department, you may have already seen them in action. LPD Captain Jeff Middleton said that with the…

For the complete story, see the October 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!