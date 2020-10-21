Article by W. Clay Crook-

It was a wonderful day to get out on the motorcycle or stroll across the grounds at the Beech Lake Bikefest Saturday, October 17, 2020. The American Legion Riders from Post #77 opened the event with the posting of the colors ceremony, and then bikes started out on the poker run. Meanwhile vendors, music and raffles kept everyone entertained until the bike events that afternoon.

The event is sponsored annually by the Henderson County Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, and is held in memory of…

For the complete story, see the October 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

