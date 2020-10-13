Sullivan Team Claims Carl Perkins Bass Classic Title

Article Submitted-

The 14th Annual Carl Perkins Bass Classic was held on Kentucky Lake this past weekend out of the Perryville Marina. 115 teams took their chance at winning a portion of the $21,000 prize money with a grand prize of $5,000. There were many veterans, as well as new anglers, chasing after the number one position to claim the title as 2020 champions.

For one young man, this tournament has always held a special place in his heart because it is where his passion for tournament fishing began at the young age of 6 years old. Jaxon Sullivan has loved the sport ever since. In 2008, a 6-year-old boy looked at that big bronze trophy and said, “I’m going to win one of those!” For twelve years he has given his best to chase after his dreams in hopes that one day he would…

For complete coverage, see the October 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

