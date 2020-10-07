Scotts Hill Lions Earn Playoff Bid With Victory

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lions from Scotts Hill High School will get an opportunity to play in the postseason this year after their win against Hickman County this past Friday night, October 2, 2020. The Lions were able to hold Hickman County to fourteen points, on their way to their second consecutive victory. The final score of the game was 28-14. Scotts Hill now has an overall record of 4-3.

Scotts Hill ran a total of 50 plays on the way to recording 289 yards overall. The Lions collected 49 yards in the air and had an impressive rushing attack that saw them cover 240 yards on the ground. The team had a total of 20 first downs in the game.

The Lions were down by one point at the end of the first quarter when the score was 7-6. The second quarter saw things change for Scotts Hill. They were able to put up 15 points before the half and held Hickman County to only scoring 7 points in the quarter. At halftime, the Lions led 21-14. Neither team was able to put points on the board in the third, but Scotts Hill put the…

