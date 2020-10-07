Henderson County Woman Arrested on Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Abuse

Article by: W. Clay Crook

Jennifer May Mahaffey, age 41 of Henderson County, was arrested by Investigator Frank Davis, of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department on October 2, 2020 for criminal attempt to commit aggravated child abuse, along with failure to appear in both the Circuit Court of Henderson County and the General Sessions Court of Henderson County. The charge related to child abuse came about, according to the court documents, when a controlled buy was made by Investigator Davis from the defendant on March 16, 2020. According to the affidavits…

