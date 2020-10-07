Big Red Tigers Have Now Won Three Straight

Article by Blake Franklin-

Tiger Nation, the train is keeping on rolling for the Lexington High School Football team as they secured their third straight win this past Friday night, October 2, 2020. The Tigers hit the road as they traveled to Jackson South Side. The away game was no deterrent for the Tigers as they came away victorious with a final score of 31-10 over South Side.

The Tigers were able to pound it out on the ground for another amazing effort by the running game that LHS possesses. Their work horse, Isiah McClaine, was the leading rusher. He was able to rush for 223 yards on 32 carries for the Tigers. McClaine also recorded 3 touchdowns on the night and saw his longest run of the night net 68-yards. Following him was Jordan Smith, who collected 47 yards on 10 attempts. Kenneth Jones had 12 yards for Lexington on 5 attempts. In a bit of an unseen way of rushing for Lexington…

For the complete story, see the October 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!