LHS Tigers Take Road Victory Over Cavaliers

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers continued their success on the gridiron last Friday night, September 25. Lexington travelled across west Tennessee to Crockett County to take on the Cavaliers. With another outstanding performance, LHS was able to pad to their record and come away with the victory over Crockett County, 34-27. This now puts the Tigers with an overall record of 5-1 on the season.

The Tigers picked right back up where they had left off from the previous week. Lexington was able to pound their way to 306 yards on the ground, coming off 36 rushing attempts. The leading rusher for the Tigers was, once again, Isiah McClaine. McClaine rushed 25 times for a whopping 213-yards for Lexington. His longest run on the night was for 26-yards. He also collected one touchdown for the Tigers. Jordan Smith ran the ball 11 times for 93-yards and also scored three touchdowns during the game. Smith was 4 out of 6 through the air for 76-yards, as well. His longest pass on the night went for…

For complete coverage, see the September 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!