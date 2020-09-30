Lexington City Board Tables Gas Line Bids – Tyson Barns Protesters Speak

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington City Board held its regular voting session on Tuesday evening, September 24, 2020 at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street. There were a number of guests representing the concerned residents of the Westover area on the gas line project that would supply the Tyson chicken barn complex on Beech Grove Road.

There was quite a bit of discussion on the bids for the project, with concerns from Alderman Gordon Wildridge that if the lowest bid had been disqualified then it should not have been on the bid list. After review of the project, a motion was made by Wildridge, and seconded by Alderman Jack Johnson to table the bid selection on the project until the next meeting.

For those who had been in opposition to the Tyson barns complex at Beech Grove and in other areas of the county, the news was well received. James Lavel asked to address the board and said that he had been working with some of the property owners and that two of the three are willing to sell. Additionally, he has worked with Weston Watts and others and may have found alternate sites in Gibson County that may be able to take the rest of the barn projects. The exception would be the…

