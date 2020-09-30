Henderson County Health Department Staff Brings Awareness to National Recovery Month

Article by Lois Oladele-

Henderson County Health Department staff brought awareness to National Recovery Month by wearing purple on Friday, September 25, 2020. National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) for national indicators of substance use and mental health among…

For complete coverage, see the September 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

