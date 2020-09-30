County Commission Discusses Wheel Tax and Tyson Chicken Barns

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met on Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020 at the Criminal Justice Center. There was a large crowd in attendance, with some there to hear the vote on the non-profit allocations, some to express their concerns over the chicken barns in the Westover area, others interested in the access issues over Marlin Cemetery Road, and about thirty-five members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and 911 office concerning the need to equalize pay to the same scale as the Lexington Police Department. There was also discussion on a new wheel tax.

Jackie Washburn made the main presentations on behalf of the chicken barn issues, requesting that the commission lower the weight limit on the county roads which will be affected by the increased traffic, Sandridge Road, Beech Grove Road, Judge McClough Road and Rue Hammer Road. She said that there could be as many as 2,000 trucks per year to service the number of barns proposed at the Beech Grove site. She also requested that a County Health Board be organized which could issue ordinances that could…

