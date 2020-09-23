Lexington, Tennessee (West Lexington-Jacks Creek) Proposed Transmission Project

Release-

TVA is considering improvements to its transmission system that would provide power for growing load and increase power reliability in Henderson and Chester Counties in Tennessee.

TVA’s Bud Crockett-Lexington 161-kilovolt Transmission Line is ranked high among radial lines prioritized for exposure and load. The line also has three customer connections, and any outages would lead to significant load not served. The portion of line between Bud Crockett and North Lexington consists of older, wooden poles, and an unplanned pole replacement would result in a 24-hour outage. Maintenance outages negatively impact several local industries. Building a new power line in the area would enhance reliability, reduce the number and length of outages, and would allow for…

For the complete story, see the September 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

