HCN Tigers Defeated Twice in Same Week

Henderson County North Football lost two tough games this past week to an undefeated McKenzie team and Martin squad, whose record is 3-1. The Tigers started off both games well but seemed to run out of steam as the games went on. The halftime score of the McKenzie game was 16-0 and the halftime score of the Martin game was 16-8. The Tiger’s defense played well in the second half of both games to limit the other team to only one touchdown, each. The Tigers gained well over 250 yards against the McKenzie Rebels, but turnovers in the red zone plagued the team three times and cost them scoring opportunities. The final score against McKenzie was 22-6.

The Tigers dominated the first quarter of the Martin game but had minimal success in the last three quarters on offense. As in the McKenzie game, turnovers and penalties plagued the Tigers. The Tigers had a kickoff returned for a touchdown called back due to…

For the complete story, see the September 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

