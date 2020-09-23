First Baptist Holds Praise on the Square Event

Submitted-

On Sunday night, September 13, 2020 First Baptist Church held its Praise on the Square event at the Henderson County Courthouse. The night featured evangelistic music by the First Baptist Worship Choir and live instrumentalists from across the region of the state.

Minister of Worship Bob Hull said, “This effort by our Worship Choir began nine months ago, but the presentation was delayed by the pandemic. We believe that God knew that the message of hope and joy was going to be needed so much more in September and His timing was perfect! Our church was so thrilled for this opportunity to publicly sing of the Lord who is with us and victorious in every battle!”

First Baptist pastor Dr. Clay Hallmark welcomed a crowd of over 300 to the event and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray opened the event in prayer. The concert featured songs of hope and encouragement, personal testimonies, scripture, crowd participation, and…

For the complete story, see the September 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

