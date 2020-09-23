DRA Announces $509,000 Investment in Lexington, $3 Million Across Tennessee

Release-

On Thursday, September 17, 2020 the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced a $3,615,385 investment that will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Tennessee communities and residents. The investment will be matched by $2.4 million and will attract an additional $64 million in leveraged private investment (LPI) into Tennessee. Eight new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems and support innovative job training in communities across Tennessee. These projects are expected to create or retain 187 jobs, train 170 individuals, and affect nearly 6,800 families.

For the City of Lexington Lift Station Replacement Project: The City of Lexington will use DRA funds to replace and relocate a sewer lift station to improve services to residents and businesses. This investment is projected to affect 3,406 families. DRA Investment: $509,000.00. “The Delta Regional Authority’s $3.6 million investment into eight critical projects will strengthen economic success in West Tennessee by improving vital infrastructure and…

