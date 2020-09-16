Scotts Hill Couldn’t Find Success at Fayette-Ware

Article by Blake Franklin-

With Scotts Hill not getting to play the week before last due to Houston County having to cancel the game, the Lions were eager to get back on the field last Friday night, September 11, when they travelled to Fayette-Ware. The Lions were unable to keep up with the success Fayette-Ware had on the night and lost the contest, 54-8.

Scotts Hill wasn’t able to put together a scoring drive in the first half of the game last week. Fayette-Ware scored 32 points in the first half to lead by a score of 32-0 at halftime. The Lions did score in the third quarter on a 74-yard touchdown run by Chance Rogers. The two-point conversion was good, giving the Lions 8 points in the contest. That would be Scotts Hill’s only score of the night, as the Lions watched Fayette-Ware score 8 in the third quarter and 14 points in the 4th.

On the night, Scotts Hill had a total of 42 plays for 289 yards. The Lions had 206 yards of rushing compared to 68 passing yards. They had 14 first downs and one turnover, which…

For complete coverage, see the September 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!