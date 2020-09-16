No Plans to Reopen the Charter / Spectrum Office in Lexington

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The name has been removed from the top of the building, the lights are off and there is a Spectrum business card for McKenzie taped to the front door. The Charter / Spectrum office in Lexington is closed. Patti L. Mihel, the Spectrum media contact for the South Region, which includes Tennessee, was asked if the Lexington office was permanently or temporarily closed, or if there were future plans to move to another building in town. Mihel provided the following response. “We decided to close our Lexington store after careful consideration, based on reduced customer traffic and the other options available to our customers.”

“We offer customers many options for making payments on their account, including payments from customers through: Western Union (available at multiple area grocery and retail outlets), direct debit from…

For complete coverage, see the September 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

