Lion’s Club Donates Sanitizer Stations at LMS and Caywood

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Lion’s Club President, Chuck Rowsey, along with Jay Rosson made special deliveries to Lexington Middle School and Caywood Elementary on Friday, September 11, 2020. The Lion’s Club donated an automated hand sanitizer station to each school, along with the initial supplies. “Students will not have to touch anything,” Rowsey said, “as the sanitizer stations are fully automated.” The stations are about $300.00 a piece, but Rowsey is in hopes of…

For complete coverage, see the September 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

