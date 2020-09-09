Local Man with Ties to Heckberry, LA Helps Provide Hurricane Laura Relief

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A Henderson County man, J. W. Tyler, worked in Louisiana for over three years and ties to a lot of the areas that have been affected by Hurricane Laura. “I worked in Westlake which is west side of the river from Lake Charles and home of all the plants for three years,” Tyler said. “My company and lots of coworkers were working in Cameron when they evacuated for this storm. They are still under mandatory evacuation in Cameron.” J.W., and classmate Greg Aaron, are getting together supplies for a run down to Heckberry, Lousiana. Tyler said that two of his coworkers have been down in Heckberry for over…

